Sunny and dry week ahead, but could rain fall on Taylor Swift's Sunday Gillette concert?

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

Another nice looking week of weather ahead!

First things first: With all the sunny and dry weather we have been enjoying, there are a few hazards to be aware of. . .

First, our brush fire danger is high over the next several days. Sunshine, low humidity levels and gusty winds all add up to the increased risk.

Next, the pollen. It will continue to be in the very high category all week long.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Now, on to the fun stuff...

Monday night will be a great chance to see the ISS flying overhead!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Very rarely does it get this high in the sky and come at a time that we are not all sleeping!

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near or above 80!

Tuesday will also be our first day this year with a sunset at 8 p.m. or later! And, we get to enjoy these post 8 p.m. sunsets for the next 80 days!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Temperatures crash midweek, highs back below the normal Wednesday and Thursday.

In fact, early Thursday morning, it is likely that we will have frost or freeze warnings issued for parts of our area! Stay tuned for more info in the next few days...

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

As we near the weekend, temperatures will recover back into the 70s. Saturday looks like the early pick of the weekend with just some increasing clouds. Sunday is our next chance at some significant rainfall.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

And last but not least: Taylor Swift is in town! If you have tickets to Friday or Saturday, weather looks great! Sunday. . . well, let's just wait and see, could get wet.

Have a great week!