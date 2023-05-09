Additional Taylor Swift Commuter Rail tickets to go on sale Friday

BOSTON — After selling out last week, the MBTA has added additional tickets for concert train services to Gillette Stadium for Taylor Swift's shows on May 20 and 21.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Commuter Rail stations and online.

Round-trip tickets will cost $20.

No additional train tickets will be released for Swift's show on May 19.

The decision comes after tickets sold out within hours of being released last week. Fans, wanting to avoid the traffic and driving to the show, demanded the MBTA release more tickets after the sell-out.

Initially, the MBTA said it had no plans to release additional tickets.

The MBTA originally announced its summer concert Commuter Rail services in March, with trains going to Gillette Stadium from Boston and Providence.