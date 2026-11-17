Are you ready for it, Swifties? A new exhibit celebrating Taylor Swift and her "eras" is coming to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Collection opens at the MFA on April 10, 2027, and runs through Aug. 15.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Collection

The museum says the exhibit will feature "more than 50 iconic costumes, instruments and objects from the musician's archive."

"Every era of Swift's career introduces a new sound, a new look, a new glimpse into the mind of an artist who has mastered the craft of reinvention," the MFA said in a statement. "The exhibition is bookended by vignettes dedicated to the music videos for 'Tim McGraw,' from Swift's self-titled debut album (2006), and 'The Fate of Ophelia,' from The Life of a Showgirl (2025)."

Among the featured costumes in the exhibit are a custom red gown that she wore during the Folklore and Evermore portions of her "Eras Tour," a "Bejeweled" bodysuit from her Midnights set and a tinsel-fringe jacket from her "Karma" performance.

Fans will also get to see a Victorian-inspired dress and typewriter from the "Fortnight" music video set.

Taylor Swift in a custom Alberta Ferretti gown and The Row flats in "The Fate of Ophelia" music video from The Life of a Showgirl Taylor Swift

"This is the first exhibition in the MFA's history devoted to a musician, and we're thrilled to invite visitors for an up-close look at the fashion and instruments of one of the most influential cultural figures of our time," said Kristen Hoskins, the MFA's director of public programs. "I'm excited to welcome audiences across generations to this unique experience at the Museum—especially Swifties, whose passion and community building are an essential part of Taylor's story."

Taylor Swift Eras Collection tickets at the MFA

Timed-entry tickets to the exhibition cost $40 and they include admission to the museum. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 13 - Swift's birthday - on the MFA's website.

MFA members can get tickets now and see a preview of the exhibit before anyone else. A MFA membership costs $90.

The MFA will be open until 10 p.m. on Saturday nights for the duration of the exhibit.