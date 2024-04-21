Baltimore native, actor Josh Charles appears in Taylor Swift's new "Fortnight" music video

Residents at Brightview Senior Living in White Marsh have a message for Taylor Swift

BALTIMORE - Baltimore native and actor Josh Charles has an appearance in one of Taylor Swift's new music videos from her new album "The Tortured Poets Department."

Charles, along with Ethan Hawke, can be seen in the video for "Fortnight," a collaboration with Post Malone.

The actor is known for his roles in "We Own This City," "The Good Wife," "Hairspray" and "Dead Poets Society."

Charles played Knox Overstreet in the 1989 movie "Dead Poets Society."

"I'm still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets)," Swift said on social media.

When I was writing the Fortnight music video, I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music. Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another. For me, this video turned out to be… pic.twitter.com/TLaUg9jEoo — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 20, 2024

Charles is a self-proclaimed "Swiftie."

"I've admired Taylor for a long time, but meeting her in person took my fandom to a whole new level," Charles said on social media. "Genuine, kind, approachable, and just an all around stellar human being."

I’ve admired Taylor for a long time, but meeting her in person took my fandom to a whole new level. Genuine, kind, approachable, and just an all around stellar human being - not to mention a kick ass director to boot! #TSTTPD @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/rQAhvcUZap — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) April 20, 2024

"The Tortured Poets Department" was released on April 19. She announced the album was coming out at the Grammy Awards on February 4.