Crossing guard arrested twice in a day in Massachusetts must undergo mental health evaluation

TAUNTON – A crossing guard who was arrested twice on Monday, once for allegedly attacking a mother and child near Taunton High School and a second time for assaulting a news photographer, has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Louis Chaves is facing a variety of charges after the two separate arrests.

Crossing guard accused of attacking mother, daughter

Chaves was first charged Monday with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A woman said she was driving through an intersection, stopped to grab a tissue after sneezing, and said Chaves walked up to her window while yelling at her.

According to prosecutors, Chaves put his stop sign inside the passenger side of the car and started swinging it. The woman said her 12-year-old was hit by the stick. The mother also told police that Chaves threw her to the ground then hit and kicked her.

Chaves was released on bail after pleading not guilty in court Monday.

TV news photographer assaulted

While leaving the courthouse, Chaves could be seen attempting to kick a TV news photographer and throwing tree branches. He was then arrested again.

Chaves' attorneys say their client suffers from a speech impediment and the cameras made him anxious.

He was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault and battery.

After ordering Chaves to undergo an evaluation for the courthouse incident, the judge opted not to increase his $250 bail in the initial case. Chaves left the courthouse without incident Tuesday.

Crossing guard fired

Taunton Public Schools said Chaves was fired after the first incident. His son-in-law said that contributed to Chaves' reaction while leaving court Monday.

"I think the overwhelm and shock of actually being in court and finding out you lost your job, and the embarrassment you have to deal with in a town you've lived in your whole life," he said. "It's a big thing and a big adjustment to have to make instantly and to walk out and now you have cameras popping up in your face."