Massachusetts high school honors 90-year-old janitor with surprise birthday celebration

On Friday, Bobby Collins of Sturbridge, Massachusetts walked into an assembly of thanks and gratitude in the auditorium he's been cleaning for the past 50 years.

The 90-year-old veteran is a janitor at Tantasqua Regional High School in Sturbridge. May 22 marked his birthday, and the entire school wanted him to know how much he's loved by singing happy birthday.

Overwhelmed with emotions, Collins did not take long to draw less attention to himself but thanked his wife of more than 50 years for her love and support. "I want you to know that if it wasn't for this gal here, I don't know where I would be, but I would not be here," Collins said.

Collins was showered with gifts and a citation. Students created Bobby Collins T-shirts and created tribute video. Poems were read and hugs were in abundance.

Tantasqua Regional High School janitor Bobby Collins was honored with a surprise birthday. CBS Boston

For this Navy vet, this was a perfect Memorial Day weekend birthday surprise. "I feel great. I don't smoke or drink. I eat the same thing every day," he said. Which includes a lot of water and grapes, he said.

Greeting students while staying focused on the various tasks at hand. To the students he's an inspiration.

"I see him a a father figure and like a grandpa figure. Because he's just always happy to be here," junior Laney Powell said.

Something this entire school truly appreciates. "I hope he knows how much we care about him, we hope he knows how much we care about him and are grateful for all the students he's done for this school," Principal Peter Dufresne said.

He said he has no plans of retiring any time soon. "No I can't, no. To rest is to rust," Collins said. "You got to keep moving."