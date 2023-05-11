Tamar Bucci, fallen state trooper, to be honored with random acts of kindness during National Police Week

FOXBORO — Fallen state trooper Tamar Bucci will be honored by members of her academy class with random acts of kindness as they travel to Washington D.C. for National Police Week.

A ceremony for Bucci will be held Thursday morning at Gillette Stadium to kick off the trip to the nation's capital. Members of Bucci's family, government officials, State Police, and State Police union officials are expected to be in attendance.

Trooper Bucci, 34, died on March 3, 2022, after her patrol cruiser was hit by a gas tanker on Route 93 while she was trying to help a driver who was stopped in the breakdown lane.

State Trooper Tamar Bucci. (Photo credit: Massachusetts State Police)

In honor of her, members of her academy class, the 85th Recruit Training Troop, will drive from Foxboro to D.C. committing random acts of kindness in every city they pass through.

Their first act of kindness will take place in Foxboro as troopers debut Mass General Brigham's new Center for Sports Performance and Recovery to healthcare workers. The act will be accepted by Dr. Elizabeth Matzkin, co-leader of women's sports medicine for Mass General Brigham, on behalf of the workers.

From Foxboro, the group will stop in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland before reaching D.C.

In addition to the acts of kindness, Bucci's classmates will also do a set of burpees in each city in honor of her dedication to fitness and physical toughness.

The Massachusetts State Police's pink cruiser will also embark on the trip to D.C. and has been renumbered to cruiser 4440, Bucci's badge number, in her honor.