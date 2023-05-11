Tamar Bucci, fallen Massachusetts State Trooper, to be honored during National Police Week

Tamar Bucci, fallen state trooper, to be honored during National Police Week with random acts of kin

Tamar Bucci, fallen state trooper, to be honored during National Police Week with random acts of kin

FOXBORO — Fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci will be honored by members of her academy class with random acts of kindness as they travel to Washington D.C. for National Police Week.

A ceremony for Bucci was held Thursday morning at Gillette Stadium to kick off the trip.

Bucci died on March 3, 2022, after her patrol cruiser was hit by a gas tanker on Route 93 while she was trying to help a driver who was stopped in the breakdown lane. She was just 34 years old.

During the ceremony, Bucci's mother, Maral Bucci, remembered the day she graduated from the Academy calling it the proudest day of her daughter's life.

"She was so proud of herself and we were so proud of her," Maral said. "It was pretty clear from that beginning of her career that as a trooper, that she didn't just want to take bad people off the street, she wanted to find a way to help everyone."

State Trooper Tamar Bucci. Massachusetts State Police

In honor of her, members of her academy class, the 85th Recruit Training Troop, will drive from Foxboro to D.C. performing random acts of kindness in cities along the way.

The first will be for workers at Mass General Brigham's new Center for Sports Performance and Recovery in Foxboro. The group will eventually stop in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland before reaching Washington.

Bucci's classmates will also do a set of burpees in each city in honor of her dedication to fitness and physical toughness.

The Massachusetts State Police's pink cruiser will also be part of the trip. It has been renumbered to cruiser 4440, Bucci's badge number, in her honor.