Tall ships in Boston Harbor causing delays at Logan Airport

Tall ships located in Boston Harbor for Sail Boston 2026 are causing delays and cancellations at Logan Airport.

Around 227 flights had been delayed at Logan Airport as of 12 p.m. on Saturday, according to FlightAware. Eight flights had been canceled as well.

The delays and cancellations are being caused by the Parade of Sail, which began at 9 a.m. on Saturday and kicked off the five-day Sail Boston 2026 event. Sail Boston 2026 is bringing more than 60 ships from around 20 countries to Boston from July 11 to July 16, with some offering opportunities to board the historic vessels.

The parade, led by the U.S.S. Constitution, passed Castle Island in South Boston around 10 a.m. and is expected to end around 3 p.m.

Massport said that some of the ships participating in the parade are passing underneath the landing path for some of the runways at Logan.

"With some of the ships the masts would be too tall and potentially interfere with planes landing," a spokesperson for Massport said in a statement.

Air traffic control is having planes land using a "different configuration which handles less planes an hour."

It is unclear how long the parade will impact flights.

Massport also said there is an issue with Logan Airport's fuel supply system located outside the airport, but they are asking incoming planes to bring extra to "alleviate some of the pressure."

"Logan is fully operational and has fuel," the spokesperson said.