A person threatened violence against people in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, on Saturday night, prompting a police investigation that delayed ferry services.

Falmouth police said someone called saying he had a gun and intended to hurt people in Woods Hole. He also said he had placed bombs in buses that police needed to respond to.

Police searched the area, including nearby ferries, before an investigation found that the threats were likely a hoax.

Police said it was likely a case of swatting, which involves making false emergency reports to trick law enforcement into making an armed response.

The incident delayed ferry services bound to Martha's Vineyard as officers searched the boats.

Guinivere Cramer told WBZ-TV she was waiting for her ferry to leave when a strong police presence started moving through.

"I think we were all just a little shocked. I mean, as you can imagine, we're sitting there after a long day, and all of a sudden, a gentleman next to us walks by with a very large gun," Cramer said.

Falmouth, Massachusetts, police searched ferries in Woods Hole after a person threatened to hurt people with a gun and bombs on Saturday, Nov. 22. CBS Boston

Alessandra Hagerty said police told her daughter and a friend to return to the vehicle bay and get in their cars.

"It was, like, state police, Coast Guard, there was drones, there was the Coast Guard out on the boat," Hagerty said. "So then we were like, hold on, there's, you know, are we safe? Are we sitting ducks? We weren't allowed to leave the boat at that point."

Police said there is no danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation. Police did not say if they have identified who made the threat.

"Swatting is extremely dangerous. Incidents like these potentially place responding officers and members of the public at risk, and occupy a lot of police resources," Falmouth Police Chief Jeffrey Lourie said in a statement.