Swampscott veterans worried about future of VFW building as town redevelops area

SWAMPSCOTT - It was supposed to be a positive development to support veterans and bring affordable housing in Swampscott. But now, it's turned into a contentious debate leaving the future of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in limbo.

For 30 years it's been a gathering place for the men and women who've defended our country. Now veterans are defending the VFW Post 1240 building.

"It's safe space, kind of hate that term, but it is a safe space," said Vietnam Veteran and VFW Quartermaster Dave Emerton.

Affordable housing development

Veterans say about two years ago, the town voted to buy property next to the VFW with the intent of building a new VFW inside an affordable housing development, giving preference to veterans.

But now veterans say the town select board is considering a new plan that would force the VFW to move off its current property to the former ReachArts building and not be in the new development.

VFW Post 1240 in Swampscott CBS Boston

"It's really not well suited, there would have to be a lot of renovations done," said Emerton. "Our concern is once we get there, we'll stay there, and they won't build a new VFW building."

The move is upsetting for Robert Langford who's worked there for seven years. "It's actually disgusting to me that they're willing to evict veterans out of their social club for a structure that they don't even know what the parameters are," said Langford.

Select board member David Grishman supports the veterans, saying he doesn't agree with the back and forth. "This is not OK, and this is not normal," said Grishman.

He admits most of the discussions should have happened with the public's input, not in executive session. "I think we all need to take a deep breath; we need to relax, we need to reconvene, and we need to come together and put our heads together and really focus on what's best for the town and what's the best for the veterans," said Grishman.

Special town meeting

That's why Wednesday night, veterans are going to the town meeting, hoping to stop the select board from making any decisions until there's more public discussion.

Katie Arrington will join them; she collected 200 signatures to file a citizen's complaint for a special meeting to be held within 45 days.

"We elected them to have a voice for us to work for the town and residents of Swampscott and they need to make sure that we are being a part of that conversation," said Arrington.

The town chair said the town meeting voted to use two parcels of land that would bring 40 units of new, affordable housing for veterans and two parcels of land are needed to help with the size of the project, including where the VFW now sits.

"We really don't know where we stand right now," said Emerton.

The meeting is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Swampscott High School.