Boy reported missing from Chelsea found safe in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE - An 11-year-old boy who went missing from Chelsea Tuesday afternoon has been found safe.

Susant Thapa, who has autism and is non-verbal, was found in Cambridge after a nearly four-hour search. Police said Susant is drawn to pools, which added urgency to their search.

There was an immediate request from police for the public to check their backyards and pools.

Susant Thapa was reunited with his father after a four-hour search CBS Boston

A Cambridge man spotted Susant near an indoor pool and called police.

"It just goes to show if something seems out of the ordinary no matter what it is, if you see something you want to say something right, it doesn't matter what the situation may be," said Chelsea Police Captain David Betz. "If it's out of the ordinary then you should definitely speak up and hats off to that person for doing it."

Susant was reunited with his father Tuesday night.

State Police believe the boy took a bus to Cambridge.