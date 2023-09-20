Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy reported missing from Chelsea found safe in Cambridge

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Missing Chelsea boy reunited with family after search
Missing Chelsea boy reunited with family after search 02:00

CAMBRIDGE - An 11-year-old boy who went missing from Chelsea Tuesday afternoon has been found safe.

Susant Thapa, who has autism and is non-verbal, was found in Cambridge after a nearly four-hour search. Police said Susant is drawn to pools, which added urgency to their search.

There was an immediate request from police for the public to check their backyards and pools. 

Susant Thapa
Susant Thapa was reunited with his father after a four-hour search CBS Boston

A Cambridge man spotted Susant near an indoor pool and called police.

"It just goes to show if something seems out of the ordinary no matter what it is, if you see something you want to say something right, it doesn't matter what the situation may be," said Chelsea Police Captain David Betz. "If it's out of the ordinary then you should definitely speak up and hats off to that person for doing it."

Susant was reunited with his father Tuesday night.   

State Police believe the boy took a bus to Cambridge. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 8:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.