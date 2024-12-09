Special education teacher arrested, accused of slapping 2 students at Massachusetts elementary school

ATTLEBORO - Attleboro police arrested a teacher Monday morning for allegedly slapping two 5-year-old autistic students. Susan Martin, a licensed special education classroom teacher at Thacher Elementary School, was taken into custody at her home in Kingston.

The 57-year-old Martin is accused of slapping one of the students in the face on Nov. 26, and then pushing and slapping the other about an hour later.

"Both incidents were witnessed by several other staff members, and occurred in a classroom setting," Attleboro police said in a statement.

Charges against Attleboro teacher Susan Martin

Martin is charged with two counts of assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability. She was not arrested sooner because she was on vacation in Florida, police said.

"It has been reported by multiple staff members that in the past MARTIN has made concerning comments about the students, is overly aggressive and heavy handed with the students," a police reported stated.

The incident is still under investigation.

"Betrayal of trust"

Attleboro Public Schools Supt. David Sawyer said in a statement that the school district "continues to support the affected students and their families during this difficult time." He said that Martin was immediately placed on administrative leave after staffers reported the incidents.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families was also notified, Sawyer said.

"The allegations represent a profound betrayal of the trust our community places in educators and the values we hold dear as a public school district. I would like to reiterate that the safety and well-being of our students are our highest priorities," Sawyer said. "We have taken this situation very seriously since it was brought to our attention, and we are committed to collaborating with our law enforcement partners in their ongoing investigation."