Surveillance video: Police officer claims Medfield Starbucks barista spit in his drink

MEDFIELD - A police officer says surveillance video shows a Starbucks barista spit in his drink. WBZ obtained video from the Medfield Starbucks from the alleged incident on May 25.

The female employee is now facing criminal charges after the officer accused her of picking up his cup, spitting into it, then continuing to make the coffee.

The Norfolk Police officer, who was in uniform at the time, did not drink the coffee.

Starbucks says the company has not been able to substantiate the officer's claims.

The barista is now facing three charges: felony level distribution of food with a harmful substance, misdemeanor assault, and misdemeanor adulterated/misbranded food/drug.

WBZ spoke with the woman and her husband by phone briefly, and they said the allegations are not true.

The attorney representing the police officer said, "the video clearly displays the woman taking the cup, and putting it directly into [her] mouth, consistent with somebody spitting into a cup."

The woman facing the charges, whom WBZ has chosen so far to not identify, has not been arrested, but will receive a summons in the mail for the charges to appear in Dedham District Court for arraignment on January 6.