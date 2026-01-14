Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprises mother battling cancer with Super Bowl tickets

The New England Patriots surprised a Medway, Massachusetts mother who is battling ovarian cancer with tickets to the Super Bowl. Now, she's hoping her favorite team will be there as well.

Attending a Patriots game had long been on Shelly Sepulveda's bucket list, and last Sunday that dream became a reality. The Patriots welcomed Sepulveda onto the field, giving her the opportunity to see her favorite team up close.

"To see it and be on the field was just amazing," she said.

"I was speechless"

The moment became even more memorable when Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised her with Super Bowl tickets.

"My emotions just took over, I was speechless, I couldn't talk, I was shaking," Sepulveda said.

With the Patriots just two wins away from a trip to Santa Clara, California, there is a chance Sepulveda could see her team play in the Super Bowl.

"I definitely have faith we are going all the way, those Patriots players are tough," she said.

Patriots surprise fan with Super Bowl tickets

Sepulveda has spent her life giving back. She and her wife have fostered more than 20 children and adopted five who did not have homes to return to.

"We took these kids in to give them a great life and they are great kids. And when they found out mom is sick, they just stepped up and helped," Sepulveda said.

Now, two years into a battle with ovarian cancer, Sepulveda is learning what it feels like to be on the receiving end of generosity.

"When I know I'm going to the Super Bowl and I have Mr. Kraft meeting him, and being on the field, these are happy tears, not sad tears. Because, who gets to do that?" she said.

Sepulveda said she plans to be glued to her television Sunday as the Patriots play the Texans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. She will be cheering on the Patriots and hoping they will earn a trip to Santa Clara – with her right alongside them.