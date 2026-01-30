9-year-old "kid reporter" heading to Super Bowl after winning national contest

Louis DiVito of Westminster, Massachusetts is only 9 years old but he's going to the Super Bowl to see the New England Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks.

Divito was one of nearly 200,000 people who entered the Panini Kid Reporter contest, which he won. Now he's heading to northern California for Super Bowl week.

He'll get to interview players on both teams during Media Day, attend other events and the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8.

"It's like a once in a lifetime chance. I'm so excited for the warm weather and spending time with my dad and watching the Patriots play," he told WBZ-TV Friday.

Every year since 2014, Panini America, the exclusive trading card company of the NFL, puts a kid reporter on opening night. The company has codes on their trading cards and DiVito's number came up. It was his dad who got him into the hobby.

"It really happened fast. We found out, I got an email that said we were a finalist, and we had to fill out some information and then create the video and that whole process was just really fun," said Louis's dad John DiVito.

Louis DiVito (left) with his father John. CBS Boston

Louis did the video submission, and he crushed it.

"I have some fun questions to ask if I had the chance to talk with an NFL player. When you were a kid, did you ever get in trouble for playing football in your house? My mom does not like it," he said in his video.

He also has a question ready for the Patriots quarterback.

"I was also going to ask Drake Maye - from one picky eater to another, what's his favorite pregame meal?"

Now he's heading to northern California for nine days, but only his dad can go with him. As for the rest of the family, Louis said there's been "quite a lot of jealousy, but overall they have handled it pretty well."

"Honestly I'm just as excited as he is, I've never gotten to go to the Super Bowl before. I've been a Patriots fan my whole life. I've obviously watched plenty of Super Bowls but haven't got to attend one in person," said John DiVito.