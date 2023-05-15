Looking for a summer job? Ice cream truck drivers, lifeguards get impressive signing bonuses

BROCKTON - "Now hiring" signs are scattered across Massachusetts now that businesses are looking for summer help. In order to attract workers, some are laying out lucrative incentives.

"In the 60s, 70s, 80s we had no problem getting workers," Randy Gould, owner of Mel's Ice Cream in Brockton, told WBZ-TV. "I was 21 years old, came back from Florida, thought I was doing a summer job, and I have been here 33 years ever since."

Mel's Ice Cream trucks have been around since the 1960's. Gould took ownership of the near dozen ice cream trucks that run routes around Brockton and surrounding towns.

He is now offering a $2,000 signing bonus to future employees. He started at $2,500 when the season opened. His workers earn $20 to $30 an hour plus tips. He is just one of numerous companies that have begun offering signing bonuses.

"I don't think people know that we pay that kind of money," Gould said. "We have had many college students over the years. It's a great way to make a few thousand dollars, put it away, and now you don't have to go to work and study."

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is in dire need of lifeguards. They are looking to hire more than 700 such positions across the state.

They were offering a $1,000 singing bonus to anyone who signed up before May 1, and now they are still offering $250 to anyone who signs up before the season starts.

It has been a struggle for the state, as well as towns, to hire lifeguards after the pandemic. DCR officials say a large portion of lifeguards lost their certification during the pandemic and moved onto other jobs.

"I would say we are at about 50% [of hiring] right now, and hopefully that number goes up as the summer approaches," said Shawn DeRosa, Director of DCR's Bureau of Pool and Waterfront Safety. "We did raise wages for lifeguards this year to starting $22 an hour. This summer lifeguards that start and work a 10-week season can stand to earn $8,800 in wages alone."