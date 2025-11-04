Neighbors push back against plans to rebuild wooden bridge in Massachusetts

The Sherman Bridge, a wooden bridge linking Wayland and Sudbury, Massachusetts since the 18th century, is showing its age and stirring up debate over its future.

Originally built in 1743, the bridge predates the Declaration of Independence by more than three decades. It was last rebuilt in the early 1990s, but after years of wear from vehicle traffic, officials say it now needs repairs.

For longtime residents like Jeff Stein, a retired architect who has lived near the bridge for decades, the structure represents more than a way to cross the river.

"There's been a wedding on this bridge, there are people who are painters who come and paint the terrific landscape here," said Stein. "It's part of the neighborhood. It gives the place identity."

The Sherman Bridge linking Wayland and Sudbury, Massachusetts CBS Boston

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Wayland Department of Public Works say inspections over the past several years have revealed significant deterioration, including damage from vehicles driving across its wooden boards.

"When you're on the bridge and people are driving over it, you can see the timber boards vibrating," said Tom Holder, Wayland's public works director. "We've observed lag bolts laying on top of the deck surface - they've popped out."

Initial renovation plans called for an asphalt surface, but officials revised the design after public feedback. The new plan includes a synthetic laminated wood deck to better maintain the bridge's rustic appearance.

"Save this Bridge" campaign

A group of residents, led by Doug Stotz, has launched a grassroots campaign to "Save this Bridge." Stotz set up a community mailbox near the site, stocked with flyers urging people to take action.

"It's too motorist-centric," said Stotz. "It doesn't do enough to preserve the historical character of the bridge, and it doesn't do enough for the safety and enjoyment of the hundreds of recreational users who visit every week."

Kay Gardner-Westcott of the Wayland Historical Society said residents value modernization but want to ensure that heritage is not lost.

"Our town is over 300 years old, and we believe a lot in history," she said. "Yes, we like modern, but we also like to preserve the things that have survived this long."

Despite concerns, Stein said he remains hopeful that there is enough time to preserve the bridge.