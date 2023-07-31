Watch CBS News
Study: Massachusetts one of worst places to retire

BOSTON - If you're planning to retire, Massachusetts isn't the place to do it, according to a study by Bankrate.

The study puts Massachusetts in the top five worst states in which to retire. New York, California, Alaska and Washington also were at the bottom of the list.

The study looked at the cost of living, the affordability of health care, the wellbeing of the elderly, the weather and crime.

The study names Iowa as the best state for retirement.

