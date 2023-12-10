Watch CBS News
Holiday shopping? Studio by Garden offers workshops for handmade gifts

By Tiffany Chan

Studio by Garden Streets offering holiday workshops
CAMBRIDGE – They say the best gifts are the ones that come from the heart, so what better gift to give than one handmade by you.

Studio by Garden Streets joined the WBZ-TV weekend morning team to showcase their creative holiday-themed workshops.

From evergreen wreath making and chunky knit stockings to personalized snow globes.

Studio by Garden Streets, located inside the Cambridgeside Galleria Mall, offers thoughtful and handmade gifts perfect for the Christmas season.

Tiffany Chan is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on December 10, 2023 / 1:17 PM EST

