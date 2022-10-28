Students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Blackstone
BLACKSTONE - Some Blackstone elementary school students were taken to the hospital as a precaution after the school bus they were on was involved in a crash.
It happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Mendon and Main Streets.
The bus and a black SUV appeared to have crashed head-on. The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
