Students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Blackstone

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CBS Boston

BLACKSTONE - Some Blackstone elementary school students were taken to the hospital as a precaution after the school bus they were on was involved in a crash.

It happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Mendon and Main Streets.

The bus and a black SUV appeared to have crashed head-on. The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.  

First published on October 27, 2022 / 9:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

