Strong day for Mac Jones highlights Patriots' training camp practice on Tuesday
FOXBORO -- Through the first five sessions of training camp, Mac Jones and the offense didn't have much to write home about. That changed to some degree on Tuesday.
Though the Patriots weren't in full pads, and even with a makeshift offensive line, Jones and the offense put forth a solid showing on the practice field behind Gillette Stadium.
It began with a nice connection on a medium-depth ball to DeVante Parker on the first play.
Tight end Hunter Henry also continued to grow his connection with Mac Jones by hauling in another red-zone touchdown.
Overall, the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan said Mac Jones' performance was the "best practice" by a Patriots quarterback this summer, noting that he went 10-for-14 on the day and 3-for-4 in the red zone.
The defense still made some plays, breaking up a trio of Jones' passes, with Mack Wilson almost picking one off.
But for a training camp that has been characterized by some lackluster offensive showings, Tuesday presented the most positive development yet.
for more features.