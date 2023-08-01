Strong day for Mac Jones highlights Patriots' training camp practice on Tuesday

FOXBORO -- Through the first five sessions of training camp, Mac Jones and the offense didn't have much to write home about. That changed to some degree on Tuesday.

Though the Patriots weren't in full pads, and even with a makeshift offensive line, Jones and the offense put forth a solid showing on the practice field behind Gillette Stadium.

It began with a nice connection on a medium-depth ball to DeVante Parker on the first play.

Offensive highlight in a lighter practice: Mac Jones to DeVante Parker along the left sideline, with Parker leaping in the air for a contested 15-yard catch over Christian Gonzalez.



Tight window. Pinpoint throw. Parker does his part to bring it in. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 1, 2023

Tight end Hunter Henry also continued to grow his connection with Mac Jones by hauling in another red-zone touchdown.

Another red-zone TD for Hunter Henry.



A little bit of theme through 6 Patriots training camp practices; he’s been a go-to guy in money situations for QB Mac Jones. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 1, 2023

Overall, the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan said Mac Jones' performance was the "best practice" by a Patriots quarterback this summer, noting that he went 10-for-14 on the day and 3-for-4 in the red zone.

#Patriots training camp Day 7:

🏈Mac's best practice and the best by a QB yet.

🏈Mac 10/14, Zappe 8/13

🏈Mac went 3/4 beating starting D inside the red-zone. Zappe 0/2, took 4 of 6 sacks today.

🏈Sacks: Team 5, Judon

🏈PBUs: Mack Wilson 2, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 1, 2023

The defense still made some plays, breaking up a trio of Jones' passes, with Mack Wilson almost picking one off.

But for a training camp that has been characterized by some lackluster offensive showings, Tuesday presented the most positive development yet.