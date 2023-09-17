Watch CBS News
Local News

Stow pilot escapes injury after small plane's landing gear collapses

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

STOW – A pilot escaped injury Sunday morning following a small airplane crash in Stow.

It happened just after 11 a.m. near Barton Road and the American Heritage Museum.

Stow Fire Department official said the single-engine aircraft had only the pilot inside.

That person was able to get out of the plane and was not hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene to investigate. Initial investigation shows the landing gear of a single-engine Nieuport 28 collapsed when the pilot landed, causing the aircraft to flip over onto its roof.

No further information is currently available.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 17, 2023 / 1:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.