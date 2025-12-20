Pick-up truck crashes into car, killing 84-year-old driver, during police pursuit in Stoughton

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into their car during a police pursuit on Saturday in Stoughton.

The incident began just before 10:45 a.m. when police attempted to pull over 26-year-old Jason Ortiz in Brockton. The pursuit continued into Stoughton, where the pickup was driving erratically and evading police," according to Stoughton Police.

The pursuit between Brockton Police and Ortiz continued until Ortiz crashed into a sedan at the intersection of Prospect Pleasant Street.

The sedan had two people inside at the time, an 84-year-old male driver and a 78-year-old woman, both from Stoughton. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The woman was taken to a Boston hospital for serious injuries. The victim's names have not been released.

Then, after the collision, Ortiz and another man ran away from the area.

Stoughton Police found one, and another was found after a longer search that included "K-9 units and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing."

Ortiz has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, failing to stop for police, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, and more. It is not clear if the other man will face any charges. His name has not been released.

Ortiz will be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on Monday. Massachusetts State Police and Stoughton Police are investigating the crash.