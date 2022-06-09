LGBTQ+ people find community at Stonewall Sports Boston league

Boston – It's a community sports league with acceptance at the heart of the game.

Stonewall Sports Boston meets regularly to host roughly half a dozen sports where LGBTQ+ people can join with a sense of belonging.

"I didn't have the best experience growing up in sports, so this was really a great opportunity to take back and regain an experience with sports," said Mark Leonardo, the Commissioner of Stonewall Sports Boston.

He helped bring the organization back to the city in the pandemic. It was originally here in 2017.

The Boston-based chapter is a part of a national organization named after the culture-shifting Stonewall riots of 1969 in New York City. They are credited for fueling the fight for civil rights and equality in the United States.

The organization is described as a haven for members of the LGBTQ+ community looking to get involved in sports leagues that often aren't as accepting or comfortable to join.

"As queer people, we don't always have the best experience with families, so getting to meet new people and find your chosen family is really impactful for a lot of people in our league," said Leonardo.

Stonewall Sports Boston has dozens of members of all ages from all walks of the LGBTQ+ community.

Elizabeth Gerard moved to Boston just before the pandemic began in 2020 and joined Stonewall when it reformed as a way meet friends and create a support system.

"It's made Boston a home for me," said Gerard. "Be yourself no matter what it is. Just because you're a trans-female like I am, or some other person, doesn't mean you have to fit a stereotype you just need to be who you are and be confident with it."

The organization raises money for local charities in addition to its weekly games and tournaments. Stonewall Sports Boston reports donating more than $25,000 to local charities last year. They said they always welcome new members.