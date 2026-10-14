Stoneham businesses struggling amid downtown construction project: "significant drop in customers"

As Stoneham, Massachusetts, works to reshape part of the downtown area with a redesign, businesses are suffering. Some establishments are seeing up to a third of their usual business, and they will have to survive until work ends in June.

"We have probably closed between eight and nine days," said Christine Carpentieri, owner of Christine's Sweet Shoppe. "I support the town, I support the project, I support bettering Stoneham. It's just, will we get there?"

By "get there," she means to survive financially, saying the thought of it keeps her up at night. Some days, they don't open until 5 p.m. to avoid construction.

"The liquor store has seen a significant drop in customers and it's scary," said Carpentieri.

Employees at McDonough's Liquors say their business is a third of what it usually is, and that by 1:30 p.m. on the day WBZ came by, they only made $200.

Construction in downtown Stoneham, Massachusetts, is impacting Christine's Sweet Shoppe and other businesses. CBS Boston

Some days, Anthony's Italian Specialties says they see business cut in half. It can be hard for customers to park. The nearby public lot is partially filled with construction vehicles, while other spots have been removed as part of the project's design.

"A lot of time I park down at town hall and just walk, so whatever is here the customers can have," said Carpentieri, adding that another store owner takes it a step further to leave spaces open. "She lives far away and takes the train in now, which is obviously an inconvenience for her."

In a statement, the town said it is working with the construction crews to limit business impact where they can. Carpentieri said some businesses have asked for financial reprieve from the town.

"They have asked, and so far, you know, they haven't heard," said Carpentieri.

In the meantime, other Stoneham establishments are stepping up to help.

"Pizza Mia, Ari Hado, he's been amazing. He gave away some gift cards over the weekend for people that came in to visit us," said Carpentieri, adding that a real estate agent also gave $5 to the first 50 customers that came in on a weekend day.

The project is expected to carry on through June, with the town saying work will scale back in the winter months.

"Rome wasn't built in a day. It takes time to figure things out and get everything together," said Carpentieri. "I know that the customers love us, and the town loves us, the surrounding businesses want all of us to succeed."

She just doesn't want to see her shop fall like the empire.