Stolen luxury cars from New Hampshire found in Back Bay garages

By WBZ-News Staff

EXETER. N.H. - Two luxury sports cars stolen from a dealership in Exeter, New Hampshire, have been recovered in the Back Bay.

Investigators said early Saturday morning, the thieves got away with two Dodge Hellcats worth about $76,000 each. A third Hellcat with a shattered driver's side window was left behind.

Hotel security reported seeing three unknown male suspects dressed in black enter the parking lot adjacent to the hotel. A short time later, one of the men approached staff and told them that he had delivered food to the hotel and wasn't going to pay the fee to get out of the garage. After being told that the charge couldn't be reversed, the man, along with another individual, drove through the gate and fled. 

Police said one of the thieves drove a stolen car through the gate at the Hilton Boston Back Bay parking garage. Hotel security said three suspects dressed in black entered the parking lot and later, one of the men told staff he delivered food at the hotel and wasn't going to pay the parking fee to leave the garage. When staff said the charge couldn't be reverse, the men allegedly crashed the gate. The car was later found at the Hynes Auditorium garage. The second car was discovered in the garage at the Sheraton.

The suspects, who did not have keys to the stolen vehicles, may have used an electronic device to gain access and start them.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 6:15 PM EST

