Steward has "definitive agreements" to sell some hospitals in Massachusetts

Rally calls for Gov. Healey to keep 2 Steward hospitals open as deadline to close them approaches

BOSTON - Steward Health Care said Thursday it has "definitive agreements" to sell three of its hospitals in Massachusetts, as Gov. Maura Healey says the state is closer to being rid of the bankrupt company "once and for all."

Rhode Island-based Lifespan has filed an asset purchase agreement to buy Saint Anne's Hospital in Fall River and Morton Hospital in Taunton. Lawrence General Hospital is set to buy the Holy Family hospital campuses in Methuen and Haverhill.

"As Steward continues to progress through the ongoing Chapter 11 proceedings, we are thrilled to have identified such qualified acquirers for hospitals in the Commonwealth that are critical to the health of underserved populations," Steward's chief restructuring officer John Castellano said in a statement.

Steward still finalizing agreements for other Massachusetts hospitals

Steward says agreements are still being finalized to sell Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton to Boston Medical Center. The company said in May it would put all of its U.S. hospitals up for sale.

Gov. Maura Healey announced two weeks ago that deals were in place for four hospitals, and that the state was moving to "seize control" of St. Elizabeth's through eminent domain. She said news of the final agreements "accomplishes our goal of maintaining and protecting access to care and jobs in Southeastern Massachusetts and the Merrimack Valley, while removing Steward Health Care from Massachusetts once and for all."

Advocates have called on the governor to step in and save Steward's Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, which are slated to close Saturday. But Healey has said there were no qualified bidders and the state is unable to run those facilities.

State still planning to take St. Elizabeth's via eminent domain

"We continue to work as quickly as possible to complete the agreement for another qualified operator to take over Good Samaritan, move forward on our plans to take control of St. Elizabeth's through eminent domain, and support the communities impacted by the upcoming closures of Nashoba Valley and Carney Hospitals," Healey said.

The companies that own the real estate of St. Elizabeth's have pledged to "vigorously challenge" the state's $4.5 million eminent domain offer in court, according to the State House News Service, saying it significantly undervalues the property.