Stephen Silas lands with Pistons, will not be joining Celtics coaching staff this offseason

BOSTON -- In the days following his dismissal from the Houston Rockets, Stephen Silas was spotted around the Celtics facilities with head coach Joe Mazzulla. It led many to believe that Silas would eventually end up on Mazzulla's coaching staff in Boston.

That will not be the case, however. Silas has agreed to become Monty Williams' top assistant in Detroit, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday morning. Williams signed a six-year, $78.5 million contract with the Pistons last week, making him the highest-paid coach in the NBA.

News of Silas joining the Pistons staff comes after the Celtics reportedly added former player and longtime assistant Sam Cassell to the coaching staff to be Mazzulla's top assistant late Sunday evening. The Celtics still have some vacancies to fill on Mazzulla's bench, and Silas would have been a nice addition to the mix.

Frank Vogel was another name connected to Mazzulla's staff this offseason, but he was recently named the head coach of the Phoenix Suns to replace Williams.

At his end-of-season press conference last week, Celtics president of basketball ops. Brad Stevens confirmed that Mazzulla would be back for a second season as the team's head coach and said that the goal was to build a better coaching staff around him. Stevens has a few more holes to fill on the Boston bench before accomplishing that goal.

According to Jake Fisher of Yahoo Sports (via MassLive's Brian Robb), Boston is reportedly interested in adding Bucks top assistant Charles Lee.