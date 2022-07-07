Reward increased to $50,000 for information in New Hampshire couple's murder

CONCORD, N.H. – The reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murders of a New Hampshire couple was increased to $50,000 Thursday.

On April 18, Stephen and Djeswende Reid left the Alton Woods apartment complex where they lived just after 2 p.m. and went for a walk in the area of Broken Ground Trails.

They were both found dead on April 21 from multiple gunshot wounds.

Djeswende Reid and Stephen Reid (Photo credit: New Hampshire Attorney General's office)

No arrests have been made in the murders.

A $50,000 reward is now being facilitated by Concord Regional Crimeline after several anonymous donations. That includes one $15,000 contribution for anyone who comes forward with information leading to an arrest in the next 60 days.

Investigators released a sketch of a person of interest in May. It shows a white man in his late 20s or early 30s. He is described as 5'10" tall with a medium build, short brown hair and clean shaven. The man was seen wearing a dark blue jacket, khaki-colored pants, and carrying a black backpack.

He was seen in the area of the shooting on April 18.

Anyone with information can call Concord Police at (603) 225-8600, or tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100.