Concord Police clear owner of SUV seen in area of NH couple's murder

CONCORD, N.H. – Investigators said they have cleared the owner of an SUV they were seeking after the vehicle was seen in Concord, N.H. around the time Stephen and Djeswende Reid went missing. The couple was later found murdered in a wooded area nearby.

Earlier this month, police released a photo of a dark green Toyota RAV4.

On Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood said they spoke to the driver and conducted a follow-up investigation. As a result, investigators said the person has no connection to the murders.

Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid New Hampshire Attorney General

On April 18, Stephen and Djeswende Reid left the Alton Woods apartment complex where they lived just after 2 p.m. and went for a walk in the area of Broken Ground Trails.

They were found dead on April 21 from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are still looking to identify the person depicted in a sketch that was released in May. The person of interest is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s. He is about 5'10" tall with a medium build and short brown hair.

Person of interest sketch in the murders of Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid NH Attorney General

The person of interest was wearing a dark blue jacket, khaki pants, and carrying a backpack.

According to police, the man was seen near the shooting scene on April 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord Police.