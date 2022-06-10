Steph Curry, Robert Williams good to go for Celtics-Warriors Game 4

BOSTON -- Steph Curry is indeed playing in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors will have their star guard in the lineup as they look to even the series with the Celtics in Boston.

Curry was dinged up late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's Game 3 loss when he and Al Horford fought for a loose ball. Horford dove for the ball and landed on Curry's left ankle, casting some doubt on Curry's Game 4 status.

But this is the NBA Finals, and Curry was optimistic that he'd be after Thursday's practice. He was a full participant in the Warriors' morning shoot on Friday, and was given the green light to play in Game 4 by Golden State's training staff.

"He went through everything and told me he felt good," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said in his pre-Game 4 press conference. "Training staff said he's good to go."

Curry scored a game-high 31 points in Game 3, but just two of those points came in the fourth quarter as the Celtics raced to a 116-100 victory to take a 2-1 series lead. For the series, Curry is averaging 31.3 points off 48.5 percent shooting while hitting 48.7 percent of his three-point attempts.

As for Boston, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said that center Robert Williams "felt solid" this morning following the quick turnaround from Game 3. As has been the case this postseason, Williams was listed as questionable will left knee soreness ahead of the game, but was upgraded to "available" shortly after Udoka left the podium Friday night.

Williams was huge for the Celtics on Wednesday night, scoring eight points while pulling down 10 rebounds. He rejected four shots on the defensive end, and changed a number of others at the rim in the Boston victory.