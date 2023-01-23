Steady snow in Worcester County on Sunday night after a slow start to the season

LEOMINSTER -- The flakes fell steadily Sunday night in parts of Worcester County. Leominster looked picturesque as the snow started to stick.

"Dropping salt tonight trying to clear out the streets before we either go plowing or going out for another round," said Luke Beaulach of Leominster.

He has been salting and plowing Leominster for the past eight winters.

Beaulach said this snow season seems to be getting off to a late start.

But Sunday night's storm will likely keep plow drivers busy.

"I think we are going to be in all night, that's my guess. And my guess is we're probably going to be here at 3 o'clock tomorrow afternoon when we punch out again," said Beaulach.

Abbie Lyon works at Rocky's Ace Hardware in Fitchburg. She has been there for the past five years and said business this winter has been different from the rest.

"Well, this one has definitely been slower since we have hardly had any snow. Especially in this area," she explained.

The shelves at Rocky's are still full of winter supplies, which is unusual for this time of year.

"Take for instance our rock salt. By this time last year, we had already gotten another shipment. We are still working off our first shipment."

But Lyon said they got a bump in business on Sunday. People bought salt, shovels, and snowblowers ahead of what people are considering to be their first real snow.

It's enough to keep Beaulach working overnight, which hasn't happened much this season.

"It's really been kind of quiet so far," he said.