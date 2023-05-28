Watch CBS News
Local News

Statue honoring William Gould unveiled at Gould Park in Dedham

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

DEDHAM - A statue was unveiled in Dedham Sunday afternoon to honor Civil War veteran and longtime Dedham resident William Gould.

The statue now sits in Gould Park, which was named after him in 2021.

Gould was born into slavery in North Carolina in 1837. While trying to escape slavery in 1862, he was picked up by the steamship the USS Cambridge and joined the Navy. After the Civil War, he settled in Dedham, where he raised a family and worked as a building contractor and plasterer.

Sunday's event also marked 100 years since Gould's death.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 28, 2023 / 5:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.