State police infrared camera finds break-in suspect hiding in tree in Southboro in middle of night

SOUTHBORO – Troopers in a Massachusetts State Police helicopter used an infrared camera to track down a wanted man hiding in a tree 30 feet off the ground behind a Southboro home early Friday morning. The man was one of four people accused of breaking into a Worcester shoe store hours earlier.

The break-in was reported around 2:15 a.m. at Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester.

Worcester police arrested 18-year-old Raffy Santos, 20-year-old Jorge German and another 20-year-old near the scene of the break-in. A fourth man, 24-year-old Yorbis Peguero drove off in a Mercedes-Benz sedan, police said.

State and Worcester police chased him for about 20 miles before he hit a spike strip on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southboro and crashed. Peguero ran into the woods, prompting a large police search.

Around 4:20 a.m., a State Police helicopter using an infrared camera spotted Peguero hiding in a tree in the backyard of a home on Cordaville Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

All four suspects are facing multiple charges that include felony breaking and entering. 

December 30, 2022

