State Police trooper, K9 injured in I-495 crash

HOPKINTON - A Massachusetts State Police trooper and K9 were injured when their cruiser was struck by a car on I-495 south in Hopkinton Monday afternoon.

The trooper and K9 were stopped in the breakdown lane working a road detail when a Subaru Forester driven by an 81-year-old Connecticut man crashed into the cruiser, according to State Police.

A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was struck on I-495 in Hopkinton State Police Association of Massachusetts

The trooper, a 37-year-old man, was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester. The K9 was transported by EMS to Tufts Veterinary Hospital in North Grafton. The trooper and dog will be held overnight for observation.

The man who struck the cruiser suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.