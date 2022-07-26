Watch CBS News
State Police K-9 shot and killed during Fitchburg standoff

FITCHBURG – A State Police K-9, named Frankie, was shot and killed during a standoff in Fitchburg Tuesday afternoon. It happened at a multi-family home on Oliver Street. The suspect apparently shot and killed himself.

State Police were attempting to arrest 38-year-old Matthew Mack who had warrants stemming from a shooting on July 21 in Fitchburg.

The State Police STOP team and negotiators made multiple attempts to get Mack to surrender peacefully.

At about 2:48 p.m., K-9 Frankie and his handler, Trooper David Stucenski, attempted to arrest Mack when he appeared at a rear exit of the house. Mack fired multiple shots toward police, striking Frankie. Mack then went back into the house. 

Trooper Stucenski was not injured. 

Massachusetts State Police K-9 Frankie was shot and killed during a standoff in Fitchburg Mass. State Police

At about 5:20 p.m., a State Police drone observed Mack dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

State Police said no officers fired their weapons. 

Frankie was a decorated member of the State Police K-9 team. In 2017, Frankie and Stucenski were awarded the Medal of Valor during the Hanna Awards for Bravery. They were honored for apprehending a hit and run suspect who opened fire on them in West Springfield.

"As K-9 Frankie did hundreds of times before, he placed himself between our members and a dangerous subject. However, today this resulted in his ultimate sacrifice, something we will forever remember," the State Police Association of Massachusetts said.

Frankie, a Belgian Malinois,  would have turned 11 years old next month. He was a member of the State Police for nine years. 

He is the first State Police K-9 killed in the line of duty. 

"His sacrifice will never be forgotten," Colonel Christopher Mason said. "Frankie had every trait we seek in a good law enforcement officer, canine or human: intelligence, immense courage, and dedication to protecting the public. He was as loyal a partner as any Trooper ever had."

Frankie was the first K-9 to receive emergency care made possible by Nero's Law, which was passed by Massachusetts lawmakers last year. 

