Watch CBS News
Local News

State lawmakers call for investigation into migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

State lawmakers call for investigation into migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
State lawmakers call for investigation into migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard 00:29

MARTHA'S VINEYARD - State Senator Julian Cyr and State Representative Dylan Fernandes have sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland asking for an immediate investigation into anyone who was involved in bringing migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

The letter says they believe the migrants were "misled and had their rights violated."

The 50 migrants were sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

"No one we spoke with knew they were being flown to Martha's Vineyard," the letter said. Additionally, it noted that most of the migrants had begun the process of seeking asylum. "To our understanding, they were not in violation of federal immigration law," Cyr and Fernandes wrote.

Some are now staying at Joint Base Cape Cod while others have been reunited with family in different states.

A group of Venezuelan migrants on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in federal court against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials who took credit for flying them to Martha's Vineyard, alleging that they were lured onto flights through gifts and false offers of jobs and services.  

Attorney General for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins received a copy of the letter.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 5:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.