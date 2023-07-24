Watch CBS News
Man fatally stabbed at Dorchester veterans home

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

DORCHESTER - A man has died after being stabbed in a transitional housing for homeless veterans on Hartford Street.

Just after noon Monday, police were called to Pine Street Inn's Hartford Street House, where they found a man suffering from stab wounds inside the home. He died at the scene. 

A man was stabbed and killed in a veterans home on Hartford Street in Dorchester on Monday. WBZ-TV

The identity of the victim has not been released, and authorities are unsure if the man lived at the home.

"We're aware of an incident at 6 Hartford Street in Dorchester, which serves as transitional housing for Veterans. As it is currently an ongoing police investigation, we do not have any further information to provide at this time," Pine Street Inn said in a prepared statement.

Police are still investigating the stabbing and asking for anyone with information to call Boston Police.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 4:08 PM

