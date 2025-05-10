When it comes to squash, Seif El Gazzar, a sophomore at Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, has come a long way, both figuratively and literally.

"I'm from Egypt. Cairo," the 17-year-old told WBZ-TV.

Came to Massachusetts from Egypt

El Gazzar found his way to Tabor Academy through another Egyptian friend and former student. He started playing squash in Cairo when he was 5 years old. He made the choice to leave his family to pursue a great education in the United States, barely speaking the language for the chance to play squash at Tabor, where he's developed a very strict regimen.

"I'll wake up early, I have to eat certain amounts of food, protein, that stuff. I need to train," said El Gazzar. "I have competitions and as they say, hard work pays off."

At Tabor, 35% of students receive need-based financial aid, providing students like El Gazzar the opportunity to pursue their dreams. His squash coach said he's never seen anyone more dedicated.

Hopes to play squash professionally

"His goal is to play at a top university, ideally Ivy League and he is here every day," said coach Guillermo Moronta. "He's a very serious student, he's got a work ethic like I've never seen. Positive leader but he's actually also exceptional at his sport."

Recently at the U.S. Junior Open, El Gazzar played an age division up, competing against 19-year-olds and finishing in the top 16. He also wants to pursue college at an Ivy League school and study either computer science or engineering. He also hopes to play squash professionally. He credits his parents, coaches and teammates for the success he's had and being a leader and standout student in the classroom.

"He's a genuinely police young man," said Moronta. "Please and thank you, how can I help you. He opens doors."

El Gazzar said he plans to take full advantage of the opportunities given to him.

"I have a lot way more to go," said El Gazzar.