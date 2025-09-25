Sprout Organics fruit and veggie pouches recalled over potential lead

Sprout Organics is expanding a recall of its sweet potato, apple and spinach pouches, due to potentially elevated lead levels.

In an alert posted Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration said the recall was first shared on Sept. 16, but the latest expansion includes additional lots of the 3.5-ounce pouches.

Sport Organics is recalling these fruit and vegetable pouches due to potential lead contamination. Courtesy of the FDA

The pouches were sold online, in Walgreens and in independent retailers in 28 states: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

"If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time, this can affect learning and development or cause other long-term health problems," the FDA notes, adding exposure to lead, even at low levels, may increase blood lead levels.

The following details, printed on the lower back of the product, indicate the recalled pouches:

Lot code 4212 with a best by date of Oct292025

Lot code 4213 with a best by date of Oct302025

Lot code 4282 with a best by date of Dec042025

Lot code 4310 with a best by date of Feb042026

If consumers have any product matching these descriptions, the FDA advises returning it to a local store for a refund.

To date, no illnesses have been reported and no other Sprout Organics products are impacted, the FDA added.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 510-833-6089 or by email at Info@sproutorganics.com.