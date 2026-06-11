Child hit and killed by Amtrak train in Springfield, Massachusetts

A child was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Springfield, Massachusetts Wednesday evening.

A Springfield Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to the train tracks near Emily Street after 6 p.m. for a report of a toddler struck by a train. Video showed multiple police cruisers and fire trucks at the scene. The girl was taken to the Baystate Medical Center hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Western Mass News reported that the child was 21 months old, citing police.

Authorities have not released the girl's identity, or said how she ended up on the tracks. Springfield police are investigating.

"On Wednesday, June 10, Amtrak train 448 was traveling from Albany and Boston at approximately 6:35 p.m. (ET) when it made contact with a person on the tracks near Springfield, MA," an Amtrak spokesperson said in a statement. "Amtrak is working with local authorities to investigate the incident."

Springfield is about 90 miles west of Boston.