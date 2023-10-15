Keller @ Large: Rep. Lori Trahan "not optimistic" House speaker will be named any time soon

Keller @ Large: Rep. Lori Trahan "not optimistic" on House speaker being named in timely fashion

Keller @ Large: Rep. Lori Trahan "not optimistic" on House speaker being named in timely fashion

Keller @ Large: Rep. Lori Trahan "not optimistic" on House speaker being named in timely fashion

BOSTON – Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan said she is "not optimistic" that Republicans' search for a new House speaker will come to a conclusion in a timely fashion.

Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his role as speaker in a historic vote, and his replacement has not yet been determined.

"The past few weeks have once again shown the American people the glaring contrast between Republicans and Democrats in Washington," Trahan said. "House Republicans brought us to the brink of a catastrophic government shutdown. They needed Democrats to help them prevent that manufactured crisis. And then they fired their own speaker for the first time in history, grinding the House to a complete stop."

Trahan called it a "sad state of affairs for Republican leadership here in Washington," adding that "time is ticking on so many fronts." The Democrat said Republicans are "in chaos. It's complete dysfunction."

The congresswoman was also asked about recent comments by Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, calling for de-escalation and a ceasefire following the deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel.

"I think everybody wants to see peace. Peace for Israel, peace for Palestinians. The reality is we are standing unequivocally with our Israeli allies as they continue responding to the Hamas attacks over the weekend," Trahan said.

Keller @ Large: Part 2