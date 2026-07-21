South Station Starbucks shut down over rat video will stay closed after inspection find more rodents

A Starbucks at Boston's South Station that was shut down last week after video showed rats eating food in a display case will stay closed as a follow-up inspection revealed more rodent problems.

The city's Inspectional Services Department said it conducted the latest inspection on Tuesday.

"During the inspection, Health Inspectors observed three deceased mice on a glue trap," the department said. "As a result, the establishment remains subject to the temporary suspension of its food permit pending implementation and verification of appropriate rodent mitigation measures."

The inspection report said the owner was instructed to contact pest control. The department said the Starbucks won't be allowed to reopen "until all required corrective actions have been completed and compliance have been verified."

A spokesperson for Starbucks last week said it has been in touch with the third-party that operates the South Station location.

"We will not reopen until we are confident that the store meets our high standards of cleanliness and safety," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to welcoming our customers back soon."

The video that first prompted the closure showed rats crawling around the cash register and eating a biscotti in a display case. The initial inspection also said there were rodent droppings and fruit flies found in the stand.

A city of Boston database showed no previous health violations for the location.

"I come here every morning on my way to work during the week," commuter Clothilde Donarumo told WBZ-TV, adding that she won't get food at this Starbucks for a while. "It was pretty disturbing, I'm definitely concerned."