South Boston residents, tourists, and businesses gear up for St. Patrick's Day Parade

BOSTON -- South Boston is ready for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade starts at the Broadway T line stop and runs down West Broadway, eventually ending at Andrew Square.

Businesses along the parade route are preparing for a busy day, and guests are getting excited.

Boston's luckiest tradition is drawing local crowds and guests, with some even visiting from as far away as Scotland.

"It's a big event. I want to see how a former colony celebrates Ireland," said one visitor from Scotland said.

Bostonians are happy to be on West Broadway, celebrating each other.

"I think there's something about everyone getting together and be able to kind of, as a city, get behind the same occasion," says Boston neighbor Lucas Watt.

"I'm going to be inside here and the door is locked, and there will be no using the bathroom," says Paul, a Southie native since the 1960s. who is protecting his laundromat along the parade route. "They can get up here and break the window. Like this one behind me is broken, so you have to be careful with this."

Meanwhile, businesses new to the neighborhood are hunkering down too.

"We're so excited for people to be able enjoy the parade. We're just not going to let people inside the shop," says Colleen Dunleavy, owner of South Boston shop Love Child.

Some businesses are hoping to benefit from a busy Boston weekend.

For instance, the owners of New England Outfitters traveled from Worcester.

"We're running out. Tomorrow is going to be mayhem. So get 'em while their hot," says New England Outfitters owner Brett Pettis.

It's clear Boston is the place to be on St. Patrick's Day weekend.

According to the US Census Bureau, as of 2021, 9.6 percent of residents claim Irish ancestry. But in Massachusetts, that number is nearly 20 percent.

So it's a guarantee Southie sidewalks will be packed outside and bars will overflow on the inside.