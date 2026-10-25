Mass. city aims to deter high-speed cyclists with new rumble strips on popular path

A Massachusetts community is trying something new to deter cyclists from speeding on a popular trail.

Though signs already exist reminding cyclists to slow down on Somerville's Community Path, the city installed new texture rumble strips to curb any high-speed riders.

"I think that the path starts to feel more like a roadway than an actual path," said Maggie Druschell. "I'm always glad if somebody slowed down even if it's a little bit of a nuisance when I ride over it. I think it makes me feel overall safer."

The 3.2-mile public path is a popular spot for walkers and bikers alike, with some traveling at high speeds.

"I think it can just pose a hazard when people are moving too quickly. It doesn't give people, especially people with dogs or kids, safe opportunities to get out of the way," Somerville resident Reed Maxim said.

The city of Somerville, Massachusetts, installed rumble strips on the Community Path to deter cyclists from riding too fast. CBS Boston

The increased use of electric bikes and motor scooters has led the city to put up additional signage warning riders to slow down and share the path with pedestrians. Signs also remind drivers that motor vehicles are not allowed.

"You'll see bikers kind of flying through those, and I think you can put a lot of pedestrians and other vehicles in tough situations where they have to brake abruptly or they have to move out of the way," Maxim added.

The new white painted rumble strips line areas of the path including the Cedar Street crossing.

Somerville resident Varun Kedia, who frequently cycles down the path, told WBZ-TV the new bumps on the pavement haven't impacted his riding too much. He added that he's in support of the new initiative if it helps keep people safe.

"I don't know how much of a benefit that's going to do, but I think even if it just mentally causes you to slow down for a second I think that's huge," Kedia explained.

For some walkers, the rumble strips bring a little relief when it comes to watching for potential cyclists speeding past them.

"Where the path is when it's really crowded, you want to be able to have that situational awareness and if the built-in environment can help me get there so I don't have to remember to be aware, that helps me too," Druschell said.