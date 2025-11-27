String of home break-ins in Somerville, Massachusetts leave residents on edge

A string of home break-ins has left residents in Somerville, Massachusetts on edge during the holidays.

Somerville Police said that the incidents happened along Harold Street, Wyatt Street, and Dimick Street over the weekend. Two of the break-ins happened between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The suspect is described as "a male with dark complexion, operating a scooter and wearing a puffy jacket." Police believe he may have been targeting empty homes.

Nancy Rosen, who lives in the affected neighborhood, says she's been taking extra precautions this week. "I just paid attention in a different way," she said. "I locked up more, kept lights on more."

It's still unclear whether anything was taken, but Rosen said the situation leaves her on edge with hope that

"Even if you take nothing of any value, then in some ways, you leave people with this fear for the rest of their lives," she said. "It just shows us how vulnerable we are even during the holidays."

Residents are asked to leave porch and inside lights on to deter the suspect.

"Please ensure all doors, windows, and other entry points to your home are properly secured," police said in a statement.

The police say no arrests have been made in connection with these break-ins, and their investigation remains ongoing. They ask that if anyone sees anything suspicious, call 911 immediately.

Somerville, Massachusetts is located around 3 miles from Boston. It has a population of over 81,000 people.