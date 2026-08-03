Somerville firefighter Robert Whelan accused of running $14,000 World Cup ticket scam

A Somerville, Massachusetts firefighter is now on leave, accused of running a World Cup ticket scam that brought in more than $14,000.

Robert Whelan, 50, of Somerville, was arrested Thursday, July 30. He pleaded not guilty to several charges, including larceny and document forgery, at his arraignment Monday in Somerville District Court.

The Middlesex District Attorney's office said Whelan took money from "multiple victims" totaling more than $14,000 to get them tickets to World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The tickets were never delivered and the money was never returned, the D.A. said.

According to the criminal complaint, Whelan "stated he had access to the World Cup tickets because I hit the lottery as a patriots season ticket holder."

Police said he told the alleged victims, "The funds went through him as the middleman."

Investigators said Whelan made "varying excuses" when the tickets weren't delivered, then said "all the tickets were flagged and canceled due to internal fraud concerns, and that refunds would be issued."

Whelan allegedly then told the group he would withdraw money from his retirement account with the city of Somerville to pay them back.

"He provided a screenshot of an email to the group representing that on June 25, 2026, a withdrawal of $157,000 was approved from his pension fund," police wrote in the criminal complaint. Whelan allegedly said the email was written by Michael Pasquariello, the director of Somerville's retirement board.

Police reached out to Pasquariello who said he never sent an email, and no money was taken out of Whelan's account, because it's not possible when an employee is still working for the city.

Investigators also said Whelan forged an email about the tickets using a New England Patriots logo and a link to Ticketmaster. Legitimate letters would have had the FIFA logo and a link to the World Cup portal, police said.

In court Monday, Whelan's attorney Sean Delaney said his client was a victim of the scam as well and had been conned by a ticket broker who had gotten tickets for Whelan and his family in the past.

A spokesperson for the city of Somerville said Whelan "has been placed on paid administrative leave."

"The City respects the legal process, and any personnel action will be determined after that process is complete. This is an active investigation under the purview of the Middlesex District Attorney."