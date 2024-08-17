Missing cat reunited with "stunned" Somerville family after being found at Boston's Logan Airport

SOMERVILLE - After a three-week-long adventure that spanned 10 miles, a missing cat was reunited with his family in Somerville.

Eight-year-old Harry went missing back in July, and his family has been searching for him ever since.

"He went missing July 19th, and he's been gone since then, and we have looked everywhere in the neighborhood for him, and we've put up lots of signs," Harry's owner, Christine Lafleur, said, "He's an indoor cat. He doesn't go out, so he found an escape hatch of some kind."

Harry's family is thrilled to be reunited with their furry pal after his adventure.

Cat found at Logan Airport

Then Christine and her family got a phone call.

"We got a call from the Animal Rescue League of Boston he'd been found at Logan Airport in a garage," Christine said.

The two workers who found Harry contacted the Animal Rescue League of Boston, who were able to locate the cat's microchip and quickly reunite him with his family. But the question still remains how Harry managed to trek 10 miles to the airport.

"We were like happy and stunned at the same time. We really wish he could tell us how he got there, but he's not giving it up!" Christine explains.

Harry was reunited with his family at the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

But the family has one theory on how he managed to get there.

"He is pretty obsessed with boxes so he may have seen a box in the back of a delivery truck and jumped in and then took a little ride to Logan," Christine said.

Harry's family is grateful to be reunited with him, especially his feline brother, Ron.

Feline brothers Harry and Ron enjoy some bonding time after 3 weeks apart. CBS Boston

"He went on this incredible adventure that we'll unfortunately never know the details!" Christine said.