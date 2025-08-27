Somerville shop owner fears bike lanes will "completely kill" businesses

Morning traffic is the lifeblood of Mass Hole Donuts in Somerville, Massachusetts but new bike lanes planned for Broadway could threaten that business model.

The city has approved plans to add designated bike lanes to the busy stretch of road, which would remove street parking that small businesses like Mass Hole Donuts rely on. The donut shop said a recent survey found most of its customers park briefly to grab coffee and donuts on their way to work.

Businesses worried about losing customers

"In the morning people want coffee and donuts, they're going to go to the next location. They're going to go to the next Dunks or they're going to go to Davis," said manager and head baker Vanessa Rowsell.

Next door, Neighborhood Market owner Amar Ramadan voiced similar concerns.

"It's going to completely kill most of the businesses around here, whatever's left. We all suffer around here, but I don't know what to say and what to do. I'm already having a hard time to pay my bills with the construction this summer," Ramadan said.

While construction has not yet been scheduled, city officials said they expect the bike lanes to be installed later this year.

Cyclists welcome change

Cyclists tell WBZ they welcome the change. Many say Broadway is difficult and dangerous to navigate without a designated lane.

"The bike lanes certainly make it safer and make it a more enjoyable experience," said Jason Paige, owner of Ace Wheelworks in Somerville. "There's nothing wrong with riding and dancing in traffic a little bit but it's also nice to just get a little bit off the road and be a little away from the cars."

Donut shop forced to move

Mass Hole Donuts said with parking spots disappearing and their lease expiring next month, they will be forced to leave their location. The shop has already started searching for a new home, offering free donuts to anyone who can help them find real estate.

"We can't afford to stay here if we don't have enough spaces, so looking into the future it doesn't make sense to sign a three year lease when we have this happening," Rowsell said.

The city estimated that construction for the new lanes could start within the next couple of months.